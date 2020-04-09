WINNIPEG -- An emergency student support fund has been put into place for Red River College (RRC) students who face financial hardships from COVID-19.

The fund totals $100,000 and RRC has encouraged alumni, the community, donors and partners to give what they can.

Student who are eligible must have been enrolled full-time or were full-time when practicum/ clinic courses were cancelled at the time of transition for alternate delivery methods, be in good academic standing, and show the need for assistance due to the pandemic.

Students can apply here.

“One of the many domino effects of COVID-19 have been students losing part-time jobs or dealing with unexpected financial stress due to the ever-changing circumstances,” said Dr. Christine Watson, interim president and CEO of RRC, in a statement.

Waston added they hope the fund will alleviate worries the student face so they can focus on their studies.

Donations from the Women in Trades Fund, Princess Auto Foundation, and Powerland Computers all helped turn the idea into a reality.

“Red River College is a strong partner, and an important contributor to Manitoba’s IT and technology sectors. We are proud to be able to help in any way we can,” said Ashley Penner CEO of Powerland Computers, in a news release.