Red River College is putting a major expansion on hold for its Exchange District Campus.

The college says six tenders for the $95 million innovation centre are being put on the shelf for now.

It says the stoppage is a result of a funding dispute with Ottawa.

The college says a completion deadline of Nov. 30 in order to secure $40 million in federal money is unreasonable.

The school is hopeful the matter can be resolved.

RRC says shovels have already hit the ground for the project with demolition of an old building and remediation of the site on Elgin Avenue.

The centre is estimated to bring 1,200 staff, faculty and students downtown.