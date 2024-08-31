Red River Exhibition wraps up summer with Fall Fair

Winnipeggers can say goodbye to summer and hello to autumn in a festive fashion this weekend, with one last hurrah at Red River Exhibition Park.

Throughout the weekend, people can visit the fair grounds near the Assiniboia Downs and enjoy the midway attractions, food vendors and games.

“The Fall Fair is lots of fun,” said Garth Rogerson CEO Red River Exhibition Association. “It’s just a great, fun way to spend the weekend.”

Visitors can also watch harness racing and performances from local bands and artists.

“All kinds of things for the kids to do,” Rogerson said.

The third-annual event got underway Friday afternoon. On Sunday, the fair will be holding a “Kids’ Day,” offering free admission for everyone from noon to 1 p.m., while kids 10 and under can get a Ride-All-Day wristband for $25.

“So you can actually come park for free, get in for free, and just enjoy the sights and sounds of the fair all day long,” said Rogerson.

Rogerson added he expects to see around 20,000 people pass through the fair grounds over the three days.

“Just a great time for the family to come out and enjoy the day.”

Passes can be purchased on the Red River Ex’s website.