Registration for city councillors now open in Winnipeg

Eleven people have registered to run to be Winnipeg’s next mayor and now those who are wanting to be a city councillor are able to put their name forward.

Registration opened up for city councillor candidates on Thursday, and as of Thursday evening nine people have registered.

Several current councillors have submitted their paperwork showing their hope for re-election including Cindy Gilroy in the Daniel McIntyre ward, Devi Sharma in Old Kildonan, Markus Chambers in St. Norbert-Seine River, Brian Mayes in St. Vital and Shawn Nason in Transcona.

Former St. James Councillor Scott Gillingham has entered the race for mayor, leaving his ward open to new candidates. Two people have already registered to take over.

Kelly Ryback is hoping to be the next councillor for the area. On his LinkedIn page, he said he has strong analytical and problem solving skills and excels in a team environment.

Shawn Dobson is also running in the St. James riding. He previously ran against Gillingham in 2018 and was councillor in the St. Charles riding before the riding was removed.

In the St. Boniface riding, which is currently held by Matt Allard, Nicholas Douklias has announced he is running for the area. Douklias is a board member of the Norwood Grove BIZ.

Ross Eadie will also have competition in Mynarski as Steve Snyder has registered to run in the riding. Snyder is a board member of Bike Winnipeg, Yes in My Backyard Winnipeg and the Seven Oaks Residents Association.

Registration for councillor candidates closes at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 20, 2022.

Election day in Winnipeg is Oct. 26, 2022.