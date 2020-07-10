WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP said the remains of the person found last month in Portage la Prairie, Man., was the victim of a homicide.

The remains were found on June 24 near Baker Street.

The identity of the victim is unknown at this time. RCMP, major crime services, forensic identification services, and the chief medical examiner’s office are investigating.

Mounties said the autopsy has determined the victim was a man between 20 and 40 years old, with brown hair that was possibly medium length, and was between five-foot-seven and six-foot-two in height. Police noted the man had scoliosis.

If anyone knows someone who fits this description or has any information, they're asked to call the major crime services tip line at 431-489-8551 or Crime Stoppers.