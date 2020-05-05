WINNIPEG -- Premier Brain Pallister said the Manitoba government is considering lifting dispensing fees in place on prescription drugs.

The premier made the comment during a news conference Tuesday morning, after being asked if there was still serious consideration on waiving drug dispensing fees.

“Yes, absolutely,” the premier responded, though he did not elaborate further.

In March, the Manitoba government put one-month limits in place on prescription drug refills in an effort to deter medication stockpiling.

Some seniors have criticized the decision, saying the dispensing fees, which are paid every time a prescription is filled, are starting to add up each month, with some having to dip into their savings to cover the fees.

Dispensing fees can be as high as $30, depending on the medication.

The Province of Nova Scotia announced in April it would be covering the extra dispensing fees

One week ago, Pallister said he was looking for a solution to this issue.

“Our seniors are put in a position of having to absorb some of those additional costs,” he said. ”It’s an issue that all the provinces have talked about.”

-with files from CTV’s Mike Arsenault