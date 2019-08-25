The Winnipeg Police Service seized multiple weapons, as well as drugs, after responding to a report of gunshots in the city’s West End Friday morning.

Police said officers responded to the 400 block of Victor Street, where the shots were reportedly heard, around 2:55 a.m.

Soon after, officers located a car in the 400 block of McGee Street and arrested the four occupants.

Police searched the vehicle and seized a loaded sawed-off .22 calibre rifle and a sawed-off 12 gauge shotgun.

One of the suspects, a teen boy, was also in possession of a knife, 3.4 grams of crack cocaine and $450.

Police said officers also discovered damage caused by gunshots to a nearby house in the 400 block of McGee Street, though don’t believe the seized guns match the evidence at the scene.

Police believe at least one of the suspects was inside the house at the time of the incident. The major crime unit continues to investigate.

Christohper Jesse Dean Greene, 37, Austin Mark Chief, 21, as well as a 17 and 16-year-old boy, all from Winnipeg, are each facing several firearms related charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers.