Report recommends postal workers help check in on seniors

A new report from a think tank devoted to aging is proposing postal workers take on a new role to help seniors.

The National Institute on Ageing (NIA) released a report last week, saying postal workers should help check on seniors aging in place, noting that the profession is trusted and they have several skills that are beneficial for the role.

“In addition to being trusted community members, postal workers already conduct daily visits to residences in even the most rural communities, making them well positioned to potentially integrate other community support services into their work routines,” the report reads.

“Postal workers could also act as overseers of vulnerable populations through the unique knowledge of their customers they naturally accumulate on their regular delivery routes. Though the oversight they provide is primarily informal — for instance, postal workers generally know to knock on someone’s front door if their mail hasn’t been picked up for several days — there have been efforts to formalize and expand on it.”

The report says similar programs are underway in Japan and France.

Verena Menec, a University of Manitoba professor, said it’s important to ensure people are not isolated and still receiving social interaction.

She said there are physical and mental health issues that can develop from a lack of social interaction, including depression.

“We're social animals. We’re made to be with others,” she said.

While Menec is supportive of a daily check-in, and believes postal workers can offer some help, they may not be the best option.

"When there are other organizations already that could provide those services, I think they're in the better position to check in," she said.

Menec says a daily phone call might be better, which is offered by some services that specifically work with seniors.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers is in support of the report, saying they have advocated for it for years.

“It would be good for the seniors and others who need it, and good for Canada Post, which is mandated to expend services to meet the population’s changing needs,” said Jan Simpson, CUPW president, in a prepared statement.

CTV News Winnipeg reached out to Canada Post for a response but has not heard back.