City administrators are recommending the Norwood Pool in St. Boniface be shut down and demolished.

A city report says ground water levels and regular freeze thaw cycles have sped up the deterioration of the pool tank requiring concrete repairs every spring. It goes on to say a "complete failure" of the pool is expected within a few years.

"Continued investment in the existing Norwood Outdoor Pool is not recommended given the condition of the asset, the ongoing ground water issue, and the significant infrastructure deficit facing recreation facilities across the city," the report says.

The report says the city anticipates the community will advocate for a new pool to be built on the site by raising private and government funds.

But it says a new pool is not recommended for this site as St. Boniface is "over-served" by outdoor pools compared to the rest of Winnipeg.

Demolition costs are estimated at $150,000.