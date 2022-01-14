Report recommends Winnipeg stop requiring licences from body rub parlours

A report before the mayor’s executive policy committee (EPC) is recommending that Winnipeg stop requiring licences from body rub parlours and practitioners, as well as escorts and escort agencies.

According the report, the repeal would better protect those who sell their own sexual services.

The recommendation is based on a by-law review with the goal of preventing human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

Coun. Sherri Rollins said this change is in line with federal legislation, as well as with what the community has been asking the city to do, which is “abolish this aspect of the by-law.”

“What happens with genuine businesses when Winnipeg steps aside and repeals is that it just resorts to the Manitoba Business Office,” she said in an interview on Thursday. “It’s not like there will be a state of lawlessness.”

The report will be discussed at the next meeting of the EPC.

- With files from CTV’s Jeff Keele.