New transit routes may be in store for Winnipeg, and the city wants to hear from residents on the project.

The city of Winnipeg is inviting residents to weigh in on what they call “major changes” to the transit network. The city said this is part of Phase Two of public engagement on the Winnipeg Transit Master Plan, which is slated to be completed in 2020.

“Winnipeg’s transit needs to change to move the most people where they want to go, quickly and reliably,” the city said in a news release. “To make transit more efficient, frequent, and reliable, we are proposing a new transit network and proposed new routes, based on what we heard in the first phase of public engagement and what we learned from analyzing how Winnipeggers travel around the city.”

This new network focuses on frequent and reliable transit on major streets throughout Winnipeg, the city said, adding it will include several rapid transit corridors. It will also include a recommended alignment for the Eastern Rapid Transit Corridor through the Point Douglas neighbourhood.

The city said it is looking for input from residents to help create the draft plan for the project. This plan will be presented to city council for consideration, the city said.

It said there will be a few different ways to give input. There will be community conversations, drop-in events, workshops, and an online survey.

Here is how you can get involved:

Workshops (registration required)

United Way, 580 Main St.

Tuesday, Nov. 5

10 a.m. – noon

Forks Market – Room 201, 1 Forks Market Rd.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

10 a.m. – noon

Community Conversations (RSVP required)

Barbara Mitchell Resource Centre – 51 Morrow Ave.

Tuesday, Nov. 5

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

*French language services will be provided.

St. James Civic Centre – 2055 Ness Ave.

Thursday, Nov. 7

1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex – 999 Sargent Ave.

Tuesday, Nov.19

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Win Gardner Place – 363 McGregor St.

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Noon – 2 p.m.

Drop-in Events

Kildonan Place – 1555 Regent Ave. West

Saturday, Nov. 16

10 a.m. – noon

Grant Park Shopping Centre – 1120 Grant Ave.

Saturday, Nov.16

2 p.m. – 4 p.m.



Saturday, Nov.16 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. St. Vital Centre – 1225 St. Mary’s Rd.

Wednesday, Nov. 20

6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Garden City Shopping Centre – 2305 McPhillips St.

Saturday, Nov. 23

10 a.m. – noon

More information on how to register or rsvp for these events can be found online.