WINNIPEG -- The RM of Morris is urging its residents to conserve water or else their water supply could potentially be cut off.

In a statement on the RM’s website from Aug. 11, it noted that recent rainfall has been helpful but the community is still in a “serious water crisis.”

The RM is asking residents to use water wisely, and only use potable water for human consumption and not for other purposes such as watering a garden or filling up a pool.

It notes that if people continue to use water at their current rate, Morris’ water supply could be cut off.

Some ways residents can conserve water include reducing the watering of lawns and gardens; watering with handheld containers; sweeping sidewalks and driveways instead of washing them; and filling up pools on cooler days.

More information on how best to conserve water can be found online.