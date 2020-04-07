WINNIPEG -- Shared Health is investigating a respiratory outbreak reported at a Winnipeg hospital.

Lanette Siragusa, the chief nursing officer with Shared Health, made the announcement during Tuesday’s daily COVID-19 update, noting the outbreak occurred in a medicine unit at Health Sciences Centre.

“Eight staff, and three patients with symptoms have been tested to determine the cause of their illness,” Siragusa said. “A test for COVID-19 was also included.”

Siragusa said one staff member and one additional patient without symptoms have been tested.

All who are awaiting their test results have been sent home to self-isolate for 14 days.

Siragusa said none of the staff who have been testing were working at the hospital while they were symptomatic.

This is a developing news story. More to come.