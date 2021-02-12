WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s latest round of eased restrictions are officially in place.

The newest restrictions, which include the reopening of a number of businesses, kicked in on Friday at 12:01 a.m. and will remain in place for three weeks.

The new public health orders include:

Restaurants and licensed businesses can open at 25 per cent capacity and groups must be from the same household;

Outdoor sports facilities can open for casual sports, and organized practices and games. However, multi-team tournaments are not permitted;

Gyms, fitness centres and yoga studios can reopen at 25 per cent capacity;

Indoor sporting facilities can open at 25 per cent capacity, but only for individual instruction. This includes rinks, gymnastic clubs and martial arts studios;

Places of worship can hold services at 10 per cent capacity or 50 people, whichever is lower;

Self-help groups for people dealing with addiction and other behaviours can hold meetings at 25 per cent capacity;

Businesses that provide pedicures, electrolysis, cosmetic application, tanning, tattooing or massage services can reopen at 25 per cent capacity;

Photographers and videographers can operate with individual clients or people from the same household, and take pictures at weddings. However, they can’t visit a client’s home;

Weddings can have 10 people in attendance, in addition to the officiant and photographer; and

The film industry can operate with proper safety measures in place.

Earlier in the week, Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, reminded Manitobans that they can’t let their guards down.

“There are lots of reasons to remain very cautious,” he said.

“But the hard work of Manitobans has brought us back to a level of community transmission where we can once again get back to these (activities) that we enjoy."

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.