WINNIPEG -- Beginning today the City of Winnipeg is loosening some restrictions at its libraries and reopening some arenas.

Last week, the city announced that as of March 15, people will be able to go into public library branches to pick up holds, return items and update their memberships. These changes apply to all libraries, except the Cornish Library and the River Heights Library.

All library customers are required to wear a face mask, sanitize their hands, and physically distance from other people.

ARENAS

The city also announced it would be opening a select number of arenas on March 15.

These arenas, which include the Eric Coy Arena, the Century Arena, the Terry Sawchuk Arena and the River East Arena, will open at 25 per cent capacity for casual ice use.

Anyone going inside these arenas is required to follow public health rules and provide contact information in the event that contact tracing is required.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger.