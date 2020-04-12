WINNIPEG -- Rick Sterzer, a 65-year-old retired firefighter battling COVID-19, got quite the surprise when fire crews arrived at the St. Boniface Hospital ICU with a ladder truck.

In an effort to prevent the spread of the virus, St. Boniface Hospital has restricted all visitors from entering the hospital, but that didn't stop members of the United Firefighters Union from visiting.

On Saturday afternoon, members of the union used a ladder truck to get onto a portion of the roof in front of Sterzer's window. Once up there, they hung a flag with the Winnipeg Fire Department's logo on it in the window.

"We were proud to be able to show Brother Rick Sterzer that we remain by his side while he battles this terrible virus," said a Facebook post from the union.

The Facebook post outlining the visit has many comments from people wishing Sterzer a speedy recovery.