

Danton Unger, CTV News Winnipeg





WINNIPEG -- Find out who's running in Winnipeg South and read about the riding's political history and demographics:

Candidates

Note: an * indicates an incumbent candidate.

Paul Bettess – Green Party of Canada

Terry Duguid – Liberal Party of Canada*

Jean-Paul Lapointe – New Democratic Party

Melanie Maher – Conservative Party of Canada

Mirwais Nasiri – People’s Party of Canada

2015 Federal Election

Rookie Liberal candidate Terry Duguid, a former Winnipeg city councillor, won this election by more than 11,000 votes – ending the Conservatives’ nine-year hold on the riding. Duguid first ran for MP in the 2011 election, but lost to Tory incumbent at the time, Rod Bruinooge.

History

Winnipeg South was first created in 1914 from the former Winnipeg riding. It was first represented in the House of Commons in 1917.

The riding was dissolved in 1976 and the land was distributed to three other ridings: Provencher, Winnipeg – Assiniboine, and Winnipeg – Fort Garry. It was re-created in 1987.

In 1963, Manitoba’s first female MP, Margaret Konantz, was elected in this riding.

James A. Richardson was elected as MP for Winnipeg South in 1968. He won three straight elections, running with the Liberals and as an independent.

The riding has gone back-and-forth between Liberal and Tory representation.

Boundaries

Large development in Winnipeg South changed the appearance of this riding during the 2012 electoral redistribution.

Bishop Grandin Boulevard borders the north of this riding, with St. Anne’s Road bordering the west.

It is west of Pembina Highway.

Industries

Developments of Bridgwater and South Pointe have brought a lot of upper-income housing into the riding. This is in addition to the affluent neighbourhoods of Riel, St. Vital, Meadowood, River Park South, South St. Vital, and Richot.

The riding includes the University of Manitoba campus.

Demographics

Note: according to Statistics Canada’s 2016 census data