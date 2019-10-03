Riding Profile: Winnipeg South Centre
Danton Unger , CTV News Winnipeg
Published Thursday, October 3, 2019 4:36PM CST
Last Updated Friday, October 4, 2019 1:25PM CST
WINNIPEG -- Find out who's running in Winnipeg South Centre and read about the riding's political history and demographics:
Candidates
Note: an * indicates an incumbent candidate.
- Joyce Bateman – Conservative Party of Canada
- James Beddome – Green Party of Canada
- Jim Carr – Liberal Party of Canada*
- Jane MacDiarmid – People’s Party of Canada
- Linda Marynuk – Christian Heritage Party
- Elizabeth Shearer – New Democratic Party
2015 Federal Election
Liberal Party candidate Jim Carr beat PC incumbent Joyce Bateman by more than 16,800 votes. This was Carr’s first term in federal politics – though the Liberal MP also served a term as MLA for Fort Rouge in 1988.
History
- The riding was first created in 1925 when the Winnipeg South and Winnipeg Centre ridings were joined together.
- In 1976, the riding was dissolved and the land was distributed to three other ridings.
- Winnipeg South Centre was re-created in 1987.
- It remained Liberal until Tory candidate Joyce Bateman ended a 20+ year Liberal streak in the riding, when she was first elected in 2011.
Boundaries
- The south-banks of the Assiniboine River and east banks of the Red River act as natural boundaries for Winnipeg South Centre.
- The riding stretches south to Bishop Grandin Boulevard.
- The riding includes the neighbourhoods of Fort Rouge, River Heights, and Fort Garry.
Industries
- The riding includes Canadian Mennonite University and the former Kapyong Barracks.
Demographics
Note: according to Statistics Canada’s 2016 census data
- Has a population of 93,053
- Average income in the riding is $58,907
- 18.2 per cent identify of the population as a visible minority
- 7.7 per cent of the population identify as Indigenous