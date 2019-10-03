

Danton Unger , CTV News Winnipeg





WINNIPEG -- Find out who's running in Winnipeg South Centre and read about the riding's political history and demographics:

Candidates

Note: an * indicates an incumbent candidate.

Joyce Bateman – Conservative Party of Canada

James Beddome – Green Party of Canada

Jim Carr – Liberal Party of Canada*

Jane MacDiarmid – People’s Party of Canada

Linda Marynuk – Christian Heritage Party

Elizabeth Shearer – New Democratic Party

2015 Federal Election

Liberal Party candidate Jim Carr beat PC incumbent Joyce Bateman by more than 16,800 votes. This was Carr’s first term in federal politics – though the Liberal MP also served a term as MLA for Fort Rouge in 1988.

History

The riding was first created in 1925 when the Winnipeg South and Winnipeg Centre ridings were joined together.

In 1976, the riding was dissolved and the land was distributed to three other ridings.

Winnipeg South Centre was re-created in 1987.

It remained Liberal until Tory candidate Joyce Bateman ended a 20+ year Liberal streak in the riding, when she was first elected in 2011.

Boundaries

The south-banks of the Assiniboine River and east banks of the Red River act as natural boundaries for Winnipeg South Centre.

The riding stretches south to Bishop Grandin Boulevard.

The riding includes the neighbourhoods of Fort Rouge, River Heights, and Fort Garry.

Industries

The riding includes Canadian Mennonite University and the former Kapyong Barracks.

Demographics

Note: according to Statistics Canada’s 2016 census data