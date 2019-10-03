WINNIPEG -- Find out who's running in Winnipeg South Centre and read about the riding's political history and demographics:

Candidates

Note: an * indicates an incumbent candidate.

  • Joyce Bateman – Conservative Party of Canada
  • James Beddome – Green Party of Canada
  • Jim Carr – Liberal Party of Canada*
  • Jane MacDiarmid – People’s Party of Canada
  • Linda Marynuk – Christian Heritage Party
  • Elizabeth Shearer – New Democratic Party

2015 Federal Election

Liberal Party candidate Jim Carr beat PC incumbent Joyce Bateman by more than 16,800 votes. This was Carr’s first term in federal politics – though the Liberal MP also served a term as MLA for Fort Rouge in 1988.

History

  • The riding was first created in 1925 when the Winnipeg South and Winnipeg Centre ridings were joined together.
  • In 1976, the riding was dissolved and the land was distributed to three other ridings.
  • Winnipeg South Centre was re-created in 1987.
  • It remained Liberal until Tory candidate Joyce Bateman ended a 20+ year Liberal streak in the riding, when she was first elected in 2011.

Boundaries

  • The south-banks of the Assiniboine River and east banks of the Red River act as natural boundaries for Winnipeg South Centre.
  • The riding stretches south to Bishop Grandin Boulevard.
  • The riding includes the neighbourhoods of Fort Rouge, River Heights, and Fort Garry.

Industries

  • The riding includes Canadian Mennonite University and the former Kapyong Barracks.

Demographics

Note: according to Statistics Canada’s 2016 census data

  • Has a population of 93,053
  • Average income in the riding is $58,907
  • 18.2 per cent identify of the population as a visible minority
  • 7.7 per cent of the population identify as Indigenous