WINNIPEG -- Indigenous rights holder organizations are set to take over operations of the Indigenous Court Workers Program in key regional and circuit court locations.

The Manitoba government, which had previously delivered the program, made the announcement on Tuesday.

“Providing these supports to the rights holder organizations will ensure that there is greater accessibility to this valuable resource for Indigenous people who come into contact with the criminal justice system,” said Justice Minister Cameron Friesen.

The province said it will help with the program’s transition by providing annual grants of more than $1 million a year for two years to the rights holder organizations. These organizations include Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO), the Manitoba Metis Federation (MMF), the Southern Chiefs’ Organization (SCO), and the Island Lake Tribal Council (ILTC).

“We believe that these four organizations have the capacity, the knowledge, the expertise, the relationships, the ability to help clients understand the court process and access the resources that they need,” Friesen said.

MKO Grand Chief Garrison Settee said this transition is a significant step forward.

“I believe the justice system has a high representation of Indigenous people incarcerated and also through the system,” he said.

“I think our contribution to this process will have a restorative process that will actually improve the status quo.”

WHAT IS THE PROGRAM?

Indigenous court workers provide culturally appropriate support and help Indigenous people navigate Manitoba’s court system.

These workers go to court with the accused, and provide support to the accused and their family in their language. They also provide support to counsel and the courts to help them understand resources in the accused person’s community, and can help connect the accused person to those resources.

The Indigenous court workers also make sure victims and their families are connected with victim services and other community-based resources.

In a statement, Nahanni Fontaine, NDP critic for justice, said Indigenous people who come into contact with the justice system deserve help navigating the system and advocating for themselves.

However, Fontaine added, after years of cuts, the Indigenous Court Workers Program doesn’t have enough staff or funding.

“Now the PCs are handing off a program that’s starved for staff with no promise of long-term funding and additional resources,” the statement said.

“If the government is serious about reconciliation, they need to provide more funding, staff and resources to this program so that there is a Court Worker in every community across the province.”