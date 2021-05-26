WINNIPEG -- Nearly two weeks after a wildfire in southeastern Manitoba started burning, the RM of Piney has officially lifted its state of emergency and burn ban in the region.

The RM of Piney made the announcement on Wednesday.

While the fire ban has been lifted, the RM reminded residents of the current fire rules, including using proper fire pits for burning, ensuring the fire is continuously supervised by an adult, having a means of extinguishment on site, and ensuring fires are completely extinguished before leaving.

A fire had been burning in the RM between Woodridge and Sandilands since May 8. According to the province’s wildfire map, the fire reached a size of 1,979 hectares, but is now under control.

Due to the colder weather, the majority of fire bans in effect across Manitoba were lifted. Beaver Creek, Hecla/Grindstone, Kettle Stones, Lake St. Andrew, Lake St. George, Primrose, and Springwater provincial parks still have bans on motorized backcountry travel and campfires are only allowed in approved fire pits.