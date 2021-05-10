WINNIPEG -- The reeve of the R.M. of Piney said evacuations may have to be called “on a moment’s notice” due to a fire in southeast Manitoba.

“We have to be ready for that,” said Wayne Anderson, Reeve of Piney, on Monday morning.

The fire broke out over the weekend between the Manitoba communities of Sandilands and Woodridge. It is estimated to be between 800 and 900 hectares in size.

Anderson noted cold winds and cool temperatures have helped to slow the growth of the fire.

“Hopefully, the winds stay low and it gives the crews time to work on this fire,” he said.

“There will be lots of hotspots, which will be burning for quite a few days. It could flare up at any time.”

PROPERTIES AT RISK

Anderson said there are a few properties that are close to the fire, and they are being closely monitored.

“They were able to keep it away from one of the residences,” he said.

“There is another one that is impacted, but it’s within four kilometres east of Sandilands and it’s within about two kilometres west of Woodbridge, so there’s not much room for error here.”

WHAT COMES NEXT

Anderson said they’ve set up fire lines, and are concentrating efforts on the burning edges closest to settlements.

“The water bombers and the helicopter are all working and it seems to be going good so far,” he said.

He said visibility is not bad, but changing wind conditions could cause poor visibility on the roads.

“That’s why we want people to stay away from there,” he said.

“Plus they’re dropping water with waterbombers, you don’t want water to land on people.”

The R.M. of Piney is posting updates of the situation on its Facebook page. The community remains under a state of local emergency.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the province’s fire tracker shows it was sparked by human activity.

- With files from CTV’s Nicole Dube, Katherine Dow, and Mason DePatie.