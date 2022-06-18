Road closures to be in place Sunday for Manitoba Marathon

Runners are getting set to take off Sunday for the Manitoba Marathon, which the city warns is causing some road closures.

The City of Winnipeg said multiple roads will be closed due to the marathon from 2 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. The closures include:

Chancellor Matheson Road from Research Way to University Crescent;

University Crescent from Chancellor Matheson Road to Pembina Highway; and

The off-ramp from southbound Pembina Highway to eastbound Jubilee Avenue.

The city said transit will also be rerouted during the closures.

The full marathon is expected to get underway at 7 a.m. on Sunday.