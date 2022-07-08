Rogers outage affecting local businesses and emergency services
Rogers outage affecting local businesses and emergency services
It started as early as 4 a.m. Friday: reports of outages from Rogers Mobility customers began pouring in from across the country.
The outage spread across services for cell phones, TV, and internet, with a big impact on the Interac payment system.
“We are so connected with all of the technology and all of the pieces from online orders right through to curbside pickup” says James Chambers, general manager of Chez Angela Bakery and Café in Brandon. “So even when part of the system fails like the Interac network, there’s always an immediate impact and then it smooths out throughout the day.”
The need to rely solely on credit cards through outages such as this has an effect on the business’ bottom line.
“Instead of paying 5 or 10 cents a tap, we’re paying 3.5 percent of the transaction,” Chambers says. “So for a small business, especially in these times, those kind of things are hard to swallow.”
Chambers says he appreciates the caring and supportive community for their understanding when it comes to these kinds of issues.
“This is the east stuff to get over, certainly compared to closures, mandates, shut downs, things like that,” he says. “This one’s a smaller one and we’re gonna get through it.”
The outage also means calls for emergency services on Rogers devices won’t go through.
Brandon’s Enhanced 911 Call Centre provides dispatch services for seven police agencies and 192 fire departments throughout Manitoba. They typically get about 460 calls per day, with about 75 percent of calls coming from cell phones.
“About 40 percent of those usually come from Rogers specifically,” says Robert Stewart, director of Emergency Communications for the centre. “So in a day, we’re looking at about 160 or 170 specifically Rogers phone calls.”
Late this afternoon, Rogers tweeted an update saying they have “every technical resource and partner fully deployed to solve the problem”, they will share an update of “the specific time the Networks will be fully operational”, and they’ll be “proactively crediting all customers and will share more information soon.”
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Cyberattack ruled out as widespread Rogers outage persists across Canada
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | Cyberattack ruled out as widespread Rogers outage persists across Canada
A massive Rogers network outage causing problems across Canada wasn't caused by a cyberattack, CTV News has confirmed. The outage is affecting several mobile and internet services, impacting banks, debit purchases, passport offices and Canada's ArriveCAN app.
Canadians distressed as Rogers outage leaves customers stranded
Lost sales, missed doctors appointments and being stuck offline in a foreign country, Canadians share their stories with CTVNews.ca about their experiences during the Rogers network outage on Friday.
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich to stay in jail until trial
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich has been denied bail and will remain in custody to await trial on criminal charges related to the Ottawa protest.
Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during speech
Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech -- an attack that stunned a nation with some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere.
How Japan's record on gun violence compares with other G7 nations
The assassination of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shocked the nation of 125 million. But Japan still has one of the most stringent gun laws in the democratic world, where fewer than 10 people annually die from gun violence.
Police say suspect in fatal Langham, Sask. shooting believed to be dead
Residents of Langham, Sask. were told to remain indoors following a fatal shooting Friday morning.
Brown axed to keep Conservative party 'beyond reproach,' top official tells members
The chair of the Conservatives' leadership election organizing committee says the party 'could not afford the risk' of having a candidate under investigation for breaking federal laws.
Elon Musk says he's terminating Twitter deal, board to fight
Elon Musk announced Friday that he will abandon his tumultuous US$44 billion offer to buy Twitter after the company failed to provide enough information about the number of fake accounts. Twitter immediately fired back, saying it would sue the Tesla CEO to uphold the deal.
Seniors, low-income earners among those most impacted by rising inflation, economists say
Canada is experiencing a rate of inflation not seen since 1983, but not everyone is experiencing it in the same way, economist says, with those most impacted being people with lower incomes and households who spend a large portion of their budgets on necessities such as food and housing.
Regina
-
Here's how the Rogers network outage is affecting services in Sask.
With a network outage causing wide-spread issues across Canada, some Saskatchewan organizations and businesses are notifying the public about its impacts.
-
Police say suspect in fatal Langham, Sask. shooting believed to be dead
Residents of Langham, Sask. were told to remain indoors following a fatal shooting Friday morning.
-
Sask. residential school survivors heading to Alberta for Pope's visit
Monday is the final call for residential school survivors from Treaty Four territory who want to attend the Pope’s visit in Alberta later this month.
Saskatoon
-
Police say suspect in fatal Langham, Sask. shooting believed to be dead
Residents of Langham, Sask. were told to remain indoors following a fatal shooting Friday morning.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Tornado watch issued for Saskatoon area
A tornado watch was issued for the Saskatoon area Friday afternoon.
-
Child dead, man missing after canoe capsizes near Saskatoon
A 5-year-old is dead after a canoe capsized southeast of Saskatoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury doulas applaud changes to birthing support at Sudbury hospital
For more than two years, pregnant women at Sudbury’s Health Sciences North were limited to just one designated care partner or visitor.
-
U.S. TikTok account directs hate toward OutLoud North Bay for youth drag show
Youth and adults at OutLoud North Bay, the city’s 2SLGBTQ+ youth hub, have been subjected to harassment and death threats because of plans to host a youth drag show.
-
OPP say preventable transport truck crashes on the rise
Ontario Provincial Police say transport truck crashes are on the rise so far this year and most of them have been preventable.
Edmonton
-
Residents concerned after family of coyotes move into southeast Edmonton backyard
A pair of seniors in the Larkspur neighbourhood of southeast Edmonton have had a new family move in next door: three coyote pups and their mother.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Another stormy day in central Alberta
Severe thunderstorms are once again moving through central Alberta.
-
Peacock euthanized in Jasper National Park
After days of trying to capture the peacock, Parks Canada made the "difficult decision" to euthanize it on Thursday.
Toronto
-
Rogers 'making progress' in ending massive outage, apologizes to customers
Rogers says it is 'making progress' on fixing a massive outage to phone, internet, and debit payments across Canada and has apologized for letting customers down.
-
The Weeknd tour stop in Toronto postponed due to outage: Rogers Centre
Fans of The Weeknd expressed shock and disappointment Friday as they arrived at the Rogers Centre to learn the highly anticipated start of the Toronto singer's world tour had been sidelined thanks to the Rogers network outage.
-
Most Toronto childcare centres have not yet signed on to $10-a-day care. Here’s why
With a Sept. 1 deadline approaching, most Toronto childcare centres have not yet signed on to deliver $10-a-day care.
Calgary
-
Suncor CEO and president Mark Little steps down
Suncor announced late Friday that CEO Mark Little is stepping down as president and chief executive officer, and resigning from the board.
-
'Stressful' day for Calgary residents, businesses as Rogers outage drags on
It's been a disconnected Friday for millions of Canadians thanks to a lack of service from one of the country's telecommunications giants.
-
5 homes damaged, 1 destroyed after tornado near Sundre, Alta.
Alberta RCMP say several home in the vicinity of Sundre, Alta. were severely damaged in a storm on Thursday.
Montreal
-
Quebec releases new vaccine guidelines as 7th wave begins
Quebec public health has unveiled new vaccination guidelines for Quebecers as the province wades into its seventh pandemic wave.
-
Rogers outage affecting some Montreal municipal services
A massive Rogers network outage across Canada is causing problems with some municipal services in Montreal, including the city's 311 services and a high-profile bail hearing for fashion mogul Peter Nygard.
-
Montreal police keeping an eye out for 'pink cocaine'
Montreal police are on the lookout for so-called 'pink cocaine' as testing for potential samples of the drug is currently underway.
Ottawa
-
Rogers 'making progress' in ending massive outage, apologizes to customers
Rogers says it is 'making progress' on fixing a massive outage to phone, internet, and debit payments across Canada and has apologized for letting customers down.
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich to stay in jail until trial
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich has been denied bail and will remain in custody to await trial on criminal charges related to the Ottawa protest.
-
How the Rogers outage is affecting services in Ottawa
A massive Rogers outage is causing widespread network issues across Canada. Here's how it's affecting people in Ottawa.
Atlantic
-
'No immediate danger': after 600,000 litres of gas leaks from Sydney Imperial Esso Station
Officials say there is no immediate danger to the public after a gas leak at the Imperial Esso Station tank farm in north end Sydney Friday afternoon.
-
Rogers outage impacts business, services in Halifax and nationwide
Toronto-based telecommunications company Rogers reported a cross-country network outage Friday morning.
-
N.B. seeks dismissal of lawsuit filed by doctor accused of breaking COVID-19 rules
New Brunswick's attorney general is trying to have a lawsuit against the province dismissed that was filed by a doctor who says he faced a barrage of racist abuse after he was accused by the premier of breaking COVID-19 rules.
Kitchener
-
Massive Rogers outage affecting Waterloo region
Here’s a look at how the widespread outage is affecting Waterloo region.
-
Welland man charged with impaired driving in connection to fatal Cambridge crash
Police have charged a 21-year-old Welland man with impaired driving in connection to a May 12 crash in Cambridge that killed two people.
-
Six southwestern Ont. towns to see temporary emergency department closures next week
Staffing shortages are forcing temporary emergency department closures in six small southwestern Ontario towns next week as hospitals across the province grapple with high vacancy rates.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. offering 'fall booster' of COVID-19 vaccine to everyone 12+ beginning in September
The B.C. government is expecting to offer a "fall booster" of COVID-19 vaccine to everyone 12 and older beginning in September, in preparation for what is expected to be a challenging winter for respiratory illnesses.
-
'How can I be more clear?' B.C. health minister reiterates 'forceful' message on COVID-19 boosters
Health Minister Adrian Dix was asked Friday for his response to criticism that the province's messaging on the necessity of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses hasn't been "forceful" enough.
-
WhatsApp group with 'alleged racist comments' prompts investigation of Nelson police officers
The office tasked with investigating complaints about municipal police departments in British Columbia has released details on an ongoing investigation into the Nelson Police Department.
Vancouver Island
-
'Obviously very disturbing': Police search for suspect after shooting sends man to hospital in Nanaimo
One man was taken to hospital after a shooting Thursday night in Nanaimo, B.C. Police are still searching for the shooter, however the RCMP say the attack appears to be targeted.
-
Rogers outage affecting BC Ferries debit, credit payments
BC Ferries is warning customers that a widespread network outage at Rogers Communications is affecting payments at ferry terminals and on board its vessels.
-
Vancouver Island artists call for more protections for Indigenous art
Indigenous artists on Vancouver Island are calling on the federal government to crack down on copies of their work.