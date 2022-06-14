Rolling Stones backup singer reminisces on 26 years of performing with the iconic band

Lisa Fischer, a former touring singer for the Rolling Stones, was in Winnipeg on Tuesday, reminiscing on her experiences sharing the stage with one of the biggest rock bands of all time.

Fischer took part in a Q & A, hosted by the TD Winnipeg International Jazz Festival, on Tuesday at the ‘Unzipped’ exhibit.

At the event, she described her first meeting with lead vocalist Mick Jagger as “kind of funny.”

“I didn’t really know much about the Stones,” she said, noting she didn’t know many of the band’s songs at the time.

She added that when she met Jagger he was “really kind. He saw me for me.”

As for what kind of guidance and direction she got from the band over the years, Fischer said she would sometimes get notes on how to perform ‘Gimme Shelter,’ which features guest vocals by singer Merry Clayton.

“[Jagger] was really sweet about giving me cues about things to try, what to do. Then just the magic of the stage and the audience and just him singing, it birthed into something for me,” she said.

Fischer said Jagger’s ability to perform, even in his 70s, is just part of his DNA.

“From what I understand, his father was a [physical education] teacher and it was really important that he stay in shape, and I think it’s such a beautiful thing,” she said.

“He’s so into just being healthy and doing the right things. Getting out and being responsible.”

One memorable performance for Fischer was performing with the Stones for 1.5 million people in Rio de Janeiro at the Copacabana Beach.

“It was insane. It was hot. It was humid. There were barricades from the hotel…When you got on the stage, even during sound check, people were already there from the night before,” she said.

Along with working with the Rolling Stones for 26 years, Fischer has performed with Aretha Franklin, Dionne Warwick, Alicia Keys, Tina Turner, Dolly Parton, Sting and Bruce Springsteen, among other big names.

She also won a Grammy as a solo artist in 1992 for her song ‘How Can I Ease the Pain.’

“It was such a sad love song that I think a lot of people related to,” Fischer said.

“I just felt really grateful that they chose me, and also Patti LaBelle -- it was a tie that particular year.”

Then in 2013, she was one of the artists featured in the Oscar-winning documentary ’20 Feet from Stardom.’

Fischer said it was “unreal” when the film won the Academy Award.

“I couldn’t believe it was happening. I wanted to be there, but the Stones were touring,” she said.

Fischer is a 2022 TD Winnipeg International Jazz Festival headliner and will be performing on Wednesday at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights.