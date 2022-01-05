Royal Winnipeg Ballet agrees to $10M settlement over instructor's photographs

WINNIPEG -

A settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit against the Royal Winnipeg Ballet over allegations a former teacher and photographer took intimate photos of students and released them without their consent.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs say in a release that the dance company has agreed to pay $10 million on behalf of itself and Bruce Monk in exchange for a dismissal of claims against the two.

A court hearing for the approval is to take place on Feb. 11 by video conference.

The class action was brought forth on behalf of students who attended the Royal Winnipeg Ballet School between 1984 and 2015 and were alleged to have been photographed by Monk in a private setting.

The lawsuit alleged that Monk took nude, semi-nude and intimate photographs of students, some of which he published, sold and disseminated online.

The Royal Winnipeg Ballet confirmed in a statement that a proposed settlement has been reached, but would not comment further until it has been approved.