Rubin Block sold, to be turned into multi-residential housing unit: source

Change will be coming to the Rubin Block in South Osborne.

A confidential source confirmed to CTV News Winnipeg the building has been acquired and is no longer in the hands of the former owner.

CTV News is not naming the source due to ongoing developments with the project.

They said plans are in place to redevelop the property as a multi-residential housing unit.

While the details they provided were limited, an announcement about the building is expected in the coming weeks.

The Rubin Block was built more than 100 years ago, but has sat vacant since 2014 after a fire ripped through it.

There has been public outcry to fix the building and convert it into affordable housing.

In 2019, the building was added to the National Trust for Canada's top 10 list of endangered buildings.