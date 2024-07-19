WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Rubin Block sold, to be turned into multi-residential housing unit: source

    The Rubin Block at 270 Morley Ave. is seen on July 19, 2024. (Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg) The Rubin Block at 270 Morley Ave. is seen on July 19, 2024. (Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg)
    Share

    Change will be coming to the Rubin Block in South Osborne.

    A confidential source confirmed to CTV News Winnipeg the building has been acquired and is no longer in the hands of the former owner.

    CTV News is not naming the source due to ongoing developments with the project.

    They said plans are in place to redevelop the property as a multi-residential housing unit.

    While the details they provided were limited, an announcement about the building is expected in the coming weeks.

    The Rubin Block was built more than 100 years ago, but has sat vacant since 2014 after a fire ripped through it.

    There has been public outcry to fix the building and convert it into affordable housing.

    In 2019, the building was added to the National Trust for Canada's top 10 list of endangered buildings.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News