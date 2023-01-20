'Safety is on everybody’s minds': Committee unveils multi-year plan to improve safety in Winnipeg

A civic committee aimed at improving safety in Winnipeg has tabled a multi-year strategic plan, identifying priority areas to be worked on over the coming years.

The Winnipeg Committee for Safety tabled the document Friday, outlining five priority areas to target over the next four years.

“I think most citizens here in Winnipeg believe that safety is on everybody’s minds nowadays,” committee chair and Daniel McIntyre city councillor Cindy Gilroy said in an interview with CTV News Winnipeg.

The priority areas outlined in the blueprint are homelessness, substance use, the environment and public transportation, lack of activities and opportunities, and mental health challenges.

The priority areas were chosen based on a rapid review and consultation process.

The committee is also analyzing emerging safety challenges, like increased drug poisonings.

Gilroy said they plan to work with city council to prioritize these areas of concern.

“We want to make sure that we're tying in the work that we’re doing and making sure that we're nudging council to do the right thing and make sure that safety is a top priority here in Winnipeg,” Gilroy said.

She notes they've had success when coordinating with community organizations, and wants to see ideas like the poverty reduction strategy adequately funded.

The committee also plans to hold an annual safety summit focusing on that year's priority.

The full strategic plan can be read on the City of Winnipeg’s website.