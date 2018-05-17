A massive fire has completely destroyed a home in Sage Creek. It broke out Wednesday around 5 p.m. on Proulx Place.

A neighbor tell CTV news she saw a small fire on the back deck, and within minutes the entire house and garage were engulfed in flames.

Alex Forrest, the president of the union representing Winnipeg firefighters, tell CTV News it could have been much worse.

He says because there is a fire hall in Sage Creek, crews were able to arrive at the house within two minutes of the call coming in to 911.

He says without a hall in the community, it could have taken as much as 10 or 11 minutes before firefighters arrived.

Forrest also says given the extremely dry conditions, and close proximity of homes, there could have been a loss of five houses to fire.

Instead, damage was largely contained to the one house.