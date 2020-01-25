WINNIPEG -- The city of Winnipeg has changed a lot since in 1984.

Back then, the city was suffering from the closures of several prominent businesses and trying to recover from the early 1980s recession.

Fast forward to today, Winnipeg has stretched it boundaries, revitalized its downtown core and grown close to a million people.

The growth, changes and struggles can be illustrated by Google Earth Engine, the tech giant’s latest mapping tool.

The software creates a timelapse comprised of 35 photographs, one per year, looking back from 1984 to 2018.

Click on the play button in each image to start the timelapse.

A few notable moments in Winnipeg's history:

1989 – The redevelopment of the CNR rail yards into The Forks.

1993 –Headingley secedes from Winnipeg and officially became incorporated as a municipality.

1997 – During the 1997 Red River flood, the floodway was pushed to its limits.

2014 - The Canadian Museum for Human Rightsopens which opens

THE SOUTH END

This map shows the development of Winnipeg’s South End, including the Bridgewater, Fairfield and Waverly communities.

THE NORTH END

In this close up view, the construction of the Garden City area can be seen.

The creation of the neighbourhoods: Amber Trails, Mandalay West, Rivergrove and Riverbend start towards the end of the timelapse.