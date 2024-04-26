Schmidt returns to lineup for Jets in Game 3, fellow defenceman Stanley to sit

WINNIPEG
    DENVER -

    The Winnipeg Jets are making a lineup change after splitting the first two games of their first-round NHL playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche.

    Head coach Rick Bowness says that Nate Schmidt will be in the lineup for Game 3 on Friday night and fellow blueliner Logan Stanley will sit.

    Schmidt was a healthy scratch for Winnipeg's 7-6 win in Game 1 as well as the Jets' 5-2 loss in Game 2 at Canada Life Centre.

    He's expected to play with Dylan Samberg. It's the only lineup change for the Jets, who beat the Avalanche 7-0 in their last regular-season meeting at Ball Arena on April 13.

    Colorado defenceman Samuel Girard (concussion) participated in the morning skate but will be a game-time decision.

    Game 4 in the best-of-seven series is scheduled for Sunday afternoon. Winnipeg will host Game 5 on Tuesday.

       This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2024.

