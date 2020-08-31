WINNIPEG -- The Louis Riel School Division (LRSD) is temporarily relocating some of its students and staff in order to accommodate physical distancing.

In a statement, the school division said it has redesigned spaces in the schools and has been able to achieve a plan that will allow students and staff to maintain two metres of distance from one another.

It said in order to facilitate this plan, some staff and students at high-occupancy schools will have to move to nearby low-occupancy schools.

This relocation includes:

69 students in Grades 7 and 8 from École Varennes are moving to Windsor School;

54 students in Grade 6 from École George-McDowell are moving to École Julie-Riel;

107 students in Grades 5 and 6 from École Sage Creek School are moving to Shamrock School; and

66 students in Grades 7 and 8 from École Van Belleghem are moving to Island Lakes Community School.

The school division noted the relocated students and staff will still be served by their homeschool administrative teams.

LRSD said it understands that this will be an inconvenience for some families, which is why “many variables were considered throughout the process of arriving at a solution, including age, transportation, programming, proximity to the satellite location, and student autonomy.”

The school division has notified all the families and staff members that will be impacted by this proposed relocation, and is now listening to any concerns. LRSD asks anyone with concerns to reach out their school’s principal.

LRSD said it will have its final classroom placements and configurations by Sept. 4.