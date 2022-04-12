Schools buses in Winnipeg not running Wednesday and Thursday due to Manitoba blizzard

Schools in Winnipeg are not running their buses Wednesday and Thursday due to the upcoming blizzard.

Brian O’Leary, superintendent of the Seven Oaks School Division, made the announcement Tuesday morning, saying all metro Winnipeg divisions have cancelled their buses due to the inclement weather in the forecast.

“A decision to cancel school has not yet been made,” O’Leary said in a statement. “School divisions will continue to monitor the progress of the storm and Environment Canada forecasts and will make a decision on school opening no later than 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.”

Environment Canada has previously advised against travel Wednesday and Thursday, saying highway closures are almost a certainty, and travel within communities may become impossible.

