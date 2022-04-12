Schools buses in Winnipeg not running Wednesday and Thursday due to Manitoba blizzard
Schools in Winnipeg are not running their buses Wednesday and Thursday due to the upcoming blizzard.
Brian O’Leary, superintendent of the Seven Oaks School Division, made the announcement Tuesday morning, saying all metro Winnipeg divisions have cancelled their buses due to the inclement weather in the forecast.
“A decision to cancel school has not yet been made,” O’Leary said in a statement. “School divisions will continue to monitor the progress of the storm and Environment Canada forecasts and will make a decision on school opening no later than 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.”
Environment Canada has previously advised against travel Wednesday and Thursday, saying highway closures are almost a certainty, and travel within communities may become impossible.
CTV News Winnipeg will update this story.
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 10 shot
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 10 shot
A gunman filled a rush-hour subway train with smoke and shot multiple people Tuesday, leaving wounded commuters bleeding on a Brooklyn platform as others ran screaming, authorities said. Police were still searching for the shooter.
Ontario reports highest number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in nearly two months
Ontario heath officials are reporting that more than 1,300 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, marking a total count not seen since February.
Wear a mask, get boosted, regardless of various guidelines: Tam
Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam is advising Canadians to continue to wear a mask, regardless of varying jurisdictional guidelines, as the country sees a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.
Weather warnings expand as dangerous blizzard conditions coming to Manitoba Tuesday night
Environment Canada is warning Manitobans about 'hazardous' weather conditions that are set to touch down in the province on Tuesday night.
Putin vows Russia will press Ukraine invasion until goals are met
Vladimir Putin vowed Tuesday that Russia's bloody offensive in Ukraine would continue until its goals are fulfilled and insisted the campaign was going as planned, despite a major withdrawal in the face of stiff Ukrainian opposition and significant losses.
One man dead, brother in life-threatening condition after water rescue at Peggy's Cove
One man is dead and his brother has suffered life-threatening injuries after they were swept off the rocks into the water near the Peggy’s Cove lighthouse Monday night.
Watch: Heated debate between campaign advisers for Poilievre and Charest
The attacks are escalating between Conservative leadership candidates Pierre Poilievre and Jean Charest as the party's race to name its new leader heats up. On CTV News Channel's Power Play, key Poilievre adviser Jenni Byrne and co-chair of Charest leadership campaign Tasha Kheiriddin get into a heated exchange over their respective candidates' positions.
Ontario couple who didn't buy insurance denied refund after getting COVID-19
An Ontario couple who didn't buy travel insurance said they were disappointed to learn they won't get a refund for their beach vacation after testing positive for COVID-19.
As provinces ask people to manage COVID-19 risks, experts say the public has less data
The public is being asked to take a bigger role in managing their risk with COVID-19, but information from health authorities is less available than before, experts say.
Regina
-
'Colorado Low' expected to bring extended blizzard conditions to Sask.
April is here and Easter is right around the corner, but the weather this week is going to be unrelenting and we are bracing for a potent spring storm that looks to push into the province starting Tuesday.
-
Wear a mask, get boosted, regardless of various guidelines: Tam
Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam is advising Canadians to continue to wear a mask, regardless of varying jurisdictional guidelines, as the country sees a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.
-
Sask. residents urged to prepare for approaching blizzard
Saskatchewan residents are being urged to prepare for a spring storm that is expected to bring blizzard conditions to the province.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon sinkhole swallows car
A Saskatoon driver uncovered a sinkhole Monday in the Holliston neighbourhood when she drove through what appeared to be a puddle.
-
Sask. paramedics work to send medical supplies to Ukraine
Members of the paramedic community are raising money for medical supplies to help people injured by war in Ukraine.
-
Decision on downtown Saskatoon shelter lease extension deferred
A decision to extend the lease of a homeless shelter downtown has been deferred.
Northern Ontario
-
Pregnant woman, two unborn babies killed in Hwy. 11 crash, commercial driver charged
A 67-year-old man from Dorval, Que., is facing two dangerous operation charges after the commercial vehicle he was driving crashed into a passenger vehicle with two pregnant women, CTV News has learned.
-
Two big northern Ontario lottery wins
Two women in northern Ontario have snagged big lottery wins, one in Greater Sudbury and the other is a second-time winner from Sault Ste. Marie.
-
'One of the worst ever' years for potholes in Timmins, Mayor George Pirie says
Navigating Algonquin Boulevard in Timmins in the spring can be tricky, especially this year, and city officials are saying this is one of the worst for potholes.
Edmonton
-
Prime minister visits Edmonton on Tuesday to promote Budget 2022
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Edmonton today where he will attend events to promote his Liberal government's recent budget.
-
University of Alberta develops sanitization tech to kill COVID-19 virus
A new sanitization product aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19 will soon be used in Edmonton and Calgary.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 10 shot
A gunman filled a rush-hour subway train with smoke and shot multiple people Tuesday, leaving wounded commuters bleeding on a Brooklyn platform as others ran screaming, authorities said. Police were still searching for the shooter.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto police charge man with murder after random shootings of two 'completely innocent' men
Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a pair of random shootings in Toronto that killed two 'completely innocent' men just going about their lives.
-
Ford government slammed for top doctor's vacation during sixth wave
The Ford government is coming under fire for its lack of transparency on Ontario’s top doctor going on vacation last week amidst calls for him to address the sixth wave of the pandemic.
-
'Random attacks' in Toronto see man hit with axe in Scarborough, woman stabbed in North York
Toronto police have announced two arrests in two separate assaults in the city that investigators allege were unprovoked and completely 'random' in nature.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in death of Calgary woman in Temple
Calgary police have released a photo of a man wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the April 7 death of Jamie Lynn Scheible in the community of Temple.
-
Alberta commits to strengthening technology and innovation sector
The provincial government is doubling down on its commitment to Alberta's technology and innovation sector, saying it's a major economic driver and job creator.
-
Men convicted in Barbados shooting of Calgary man sentenced to 31 years in prison
Two men have been sentenced to 31 years in prison, in Barbados, for the shooting of a Calgary man.
Montreal
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Quebec rise by 145, close to 2,000 receiving care
Quebec reported on Tuesday that COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 145 and 35 more people died due to the novel coronavirus.
-
Quebec nurse wants government to put health care workers on list for 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose
One nurse at the Lakeshore General Hospital says he doesn't understand why health care workers aren't on the list to receive a fourth dose of vaccine.
-
Man in critical condition after shooting at Saint-Leonard car wash
Montreal police say they believe they have found a torched vehicle that could be connected to a shooting in Saint-Leonard that left one man in critical condition.
Ottawa
-
OCDSB trustees to debate mask mandate…again
Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustees will debate for the second time in a month Tuesday evening whether students and staff should be required to wear masks in schools.
-
One new COVID-19 related death in Ottawa Tuesday
Ottawa Public Health is reporting one new COVID-19 death in the capital while the hospitalization rate holds steady.
-
More headstones vandalized in eastern Ontario
About 20 headstones have been damaged at a cemetery west of Kingston, the latest vandalism incident at a cemetery in the region.
Atlantic
-
One man dead, brother in life-threatening condition after water rescue at Peggy's Cove
One man is dead and his brother has suffered life-threatening injuries after they were swept off the rocks into the water near the Peggy’s Cove lighthouse Monday night.
-
Federal Finance minister highlights medical student loan forgiveness in Halifax
Canada's finance minister visited a Halifax medical school Tuesday and highlighted a measure in the recently tabled federal budget that forgives student loans for doctors and nurses.
-
NEW
NEW | Man faces assault and weapons charges in Halifax stabbing
A man is facing assault and weapons charges after he allegedly stabbed another man in downtown Halifax Monday night.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener under-13 girls’ hockey team apologizing after racial slur allegedly used against opposing player
A Kitchener under-13 girls’ hockey team is apologizing after one of its players allegedly called an opponent the N-word.
-
London-Waterloo pitching for 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship
The City of London and the Waterloo Region have put in a joint bid to host the 2023 World Juniors.
-
'Listening to the people': Wilmot rejects re-zoning proposal for gravel pit
Wilmot Township council has rejected a proposal to re-zone agricultural land for a large gravel pit.
Vancouver
-
Winter weather in April: Snow falls in parts of Metro Vancouver
Did it snow where you are? Some residents of Metro Vancouver woke up to a surprise on Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. illicit drug deaths reach an 'unprecedented and terrifying rate': chief coroner
More people died of illicit drug overdose in British Columbia in February 2022 than ever before for that month, according to the provincial coroners service. Six of those people were under the age of 19.
-
More oysters recalled in B.C., hundreds of norovirus illnesses reported: Health Canada
More oysters harvested in B.C. were recalled due to a risk of norovirus contamination.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Police reveal new development in shocking Oak Bay home invasion, machete attack
Police say they have a new lead in their investigation into a random home invasion in 2017 that left an Oak Bay, B.C., woman with severe slash wounds following a machete attack.
-
Snow falling on parts of Vancouver Island, weather warning issued
Snow was falling on parts on Vancouver Island on Tuesday as Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for communities from Courtenay, B.C, to Campbell River, B.C.
-
'Just doesn't make sense for us yet': Victoria businesses unconvinced by Ottawa's plans for electric vehicles
Many businesses want to go green by swapping out their fossil fuel vehicles for electric. But some businesses that operate large fleets of commercial vehicles say there isn’t a business case to make the switch.