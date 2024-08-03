WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Sea Bears season ends in close playoff defeat

    Emmanuel Akot (7) puts up a shot against a Calgary Surge defender on Aug. 2, 2024. (Source: Winnipeg Sea Bears) Emmanuel Akot (7) puts up a shot against a Calgary Surge defender on Aug. 2, 2024. (Source: Winnipeg Sea Bears)
    Share

    The Winnipeg Sea Bears season ended in dramatic fashion Friday night after a narrow loss to the Calgary Surge.

    The Surge won the CEBL Western Conference Play-In game 84-82 in front of a hometown crowd.

    After a slow start, the Sea Bears clawed back – erasing an 18-point first-half deficit – led by Emmanuel Akot (23 points, six rebounds, three steals) and Justin Wright-Foreman (20 points, seven rebounds, four assists).

    The Sea Bears trailed Calgary 75-71 heading into Target Score Time, but continued to chip away at the lead.

    However, with the game tied at 82 apiece, Surge guard Corey Davis Jr. drained a baseline jumper to send Calgary into the CEBL Western Conference Final in Edmonton.

    The Winnipeg Sea Bears squeezed into the playoffs with a 9-11 record in the club’s second season.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Cut your risk of dementia by 20% with this dietary change

    Dementia risk rose by 14 per cent when people ate about one ounce of processed red meat a day — the equivalent of slightly less than two three-ounce servings a week — compared with people who only ate about three servings a month, a preliminary new study found.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News