Sea Bears season ends in close playoff defeat

The Winnipeg Sea Bears season ended in dramatic fashion Friday night after a narrow loss to the Calgary Surge.

The Surge won the CEBL Western Conference Play-In game 84-82 in front of a hometown crowd.

After a slow start, the Sea Bears clawed back – erasing an 18-point first-half deficit – led by Emmanuel Akot (23 points, six rebounds, three steals) and Justin Wright-Foreman (20 points, seven rebounds, four assists).

The Sea Bears trailed Calgary 75-71 heading into Target Score Time, but continued to chip away at the lead.

However, with the game tied at 82 apiece, Surge guard Corey Davis Jr. drained a baseline jumper to send Calgary into the CEBL Western Conference Final in Edmonton.

The Winnipeg Sea Bears squeezed into the playoffs with a 9-11 record in the club’s second season.