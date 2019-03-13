

CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg production company has put out a casting call for a Sean Penn film shooting in the city this summer.

The acting and filmmaking star will direct the feature, based on Jennifer Vogel’s non-fiction book about her father, “Flim-Flam Man.”

Buffalo Gal Pictures said Tuesday it’s looking to cast child actors for the movie, about a father living a double life to support his daughter through con jobs and bank robbery.

An Academy Award winning actor, Penn’s directing credits include 2007’s Into the Wild and 2016’s The Last Face.

The most recent provincial budget gave a boost to the Manitoba film industry, with funding for a film and video tax credit growing from $16 million to $31.5 million.

-With files from The Canadian Press