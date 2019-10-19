The search for Taylor Pryor, a 21-year-old Winnipeg woman who went missing Thursday afternoon, has been called off, organizers said.

The Help Find Taylor Pryor Facebook page said the search has been called off, adding they do not need any more searchers and they do not have any more information.

Winnipeg police said they are not able to give any updates at this time.

On Saturday morning, Winnipeg police said they are continuing to investigate Pryor's disappearance and working with the family. Police said they don't believe the circumstances of the case are suspicious.

CTV News Winnipeg was told by people who orgaized the search efforts that there is no update at this time.

More to come...