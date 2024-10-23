Search efforts begin at Prairie Green Landfill: Manitoba government

A search has started at Prairie Green Landfill for the remains of two victims of a serial killer.

The Manitoba government announced on Wednesday that search efforts are now underway to find the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran.

Amna Mackin, the project management lead for the landfill search, said the building where the search will happen is almost finished, with the facility being erected in the coming weeks.

Temporary trailers for the workers will also be on site next week.

The government noted "materials above the targeted zone at the landfill" are being moved so crews are ready to dig down.

At the end of September, it was announced the government had started the process of hiring workers to help with the search and said Wednesday that recruitment is ongoing.

"We've received significant interest from applicants with relevant experience, and interviews are currently in progress. We've also identified personnel for a number of other key roles," said Mackin.

She said it's expected offers for positions will start soon.

Mackin noted there will be two search teams with 12 full-time workers each. Additional full- and part-time positions will also be available. The facility will also be divided into two sections so separate searches of material can happen at the same time.

The province has a five-step plan in place for the search process, and currently, this work is part of stage three.

The fourth stage will see the excavation of the target area where the remains of Harris and Myran are believed to be.

It's expected the third stage will wrap up in late November, and the fourth stage will start in early December.

"We have been really impressed by all the hard work that everyone who is coming onto site each and every day is delivering," said Premier Wab Kinew.

Speaking to the families Wednesday, Kinew said they have been put through something that no one should ever have to deal with.

"I hope that as you look around here today and you look at the many Manitobans who've stepped up to deliver this work to now, you look at the tremendous amount of infrastructure that's been constructed, all the human resources that are being assembled. I hope you understand that this province cares about, and you understand the people of Manitoba are good people."

Cambria Harris, the daughter of Morgan Harris, said her family is grateful to be at the search location with the knowledge that work is ongoing.

"It's been two years now that my mom's been laying in the landfill, as well as Marcedes Myran, and that's two years too long, and I'm excited to get this (underway)," said Harris. "We're searching the landfill, and we're ready to get it done."