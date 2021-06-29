WINNIPEG -- For the second straight day, the province has reported no daily deaths linked to COVID-19, with ICU numbers dipping below 50 for the first time since early May.

The daily number of COVID-19 cases on Tuesday was 61, with a five-day test positivity rate of 6.3 per cent in Manitoba.

Nearly half of Manitoba's cases were in Winnipeg, which reported 29 new cases as of Tuesday and a five-day test positivity rate of 5.8 per cent.

The Northern health region reported 15 new cases, the Southern Health region reported 11 new cases, and the Interlake-Eastern health region reported six new cases.

There were no new cases of COVID-19 identified in the Prairie Mountain Health region.

Manitoba's new cases bring the total number of cases to 56,097, including 1,408 active cases and 53,550 recoveries. The number of deaths remains at 1,139.

The province reported a total of 171 people in hospital in Manitoba with COVID-19, including 49 patients in ICU infected with the virus.

This is the first time Manitoba's daily reported COVID-19 ICU numbers have dipped below 50 since May 5. It is also the lowest daily reported number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since May 2.

Of the patients in ICU, 28 have active cases of COVID-19, while 21 are no longer infectious, but still need critical care.

The province reported 10 Manitoba ICU patients were receiving care in Ontario. All other patients who had been receiving out-of-province care (36) have since been returned to Manitoba hospitals.

No other COVID-19 patients were taken out of the province for care on Monday.

The province said the outbreaks at Seven Oaks General Hospital 3U4-7 and the Saul and Claribel Simkin Centre in Winnipeg are now over.

A total of 1,040 tests were completed on Monday, bringing the total number of tests completed since early February 2020 to 829,192.