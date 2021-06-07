WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's eligibility for second dose vaccine appointments has changed.

The province announced on Monday that anyone who received their first dose on or before May 1 can now book their second dose.

Others who are eligible to book their second-dose appointments include Indigenous people aged 12 years of age and older and Manitobans with certain priority health conditions.

Manitobans can book their appointments online or by calling 1-844-626-8222.

When booking second dose appointments, the province said people will need to know when they received their first dose and what vaccine they received.

To date, Manitoba has administered 946,611 vaccinations.

The province has received a total of 1,041,040 doses of the vaccine and Manitoba expects to receive another shipment of 87,750 doses of Pfizer this week.

Manitoba is scheduled to provide second dose eligibility updates every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.