WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg has announced a second ticket has been handed out for violating public health orders.

Mayor Brian Bowman announced the violation during a news conference on the city’s COVID-19 response Tuesday afternoon.

Jay Shaw, assistant chief of Winnipeg’s emergency operations centre, said the ticket was issued Monday to an adult male. The incident occurred on April 29 at Sargent Park Skate Park. Shaw said there were approximately 10 people in the park at the time of the incident.

“Officers advised the skate park was closed,” he said.

However, the accused, Shaw said, became aggressive and defiant, continuing to use the facility and not complying with requests to leave.

Shaw said the man did not provide identification when asked and eventually left with a friend.

Winnipeg Police and bylaw officers tracked the man to his home, where he received a summons for violating a public health order.

“The penalty is up to $1,000 and/or six months in jail,” Shaw said.

The man’s name was not released, and the charge has not been tested in court.

City-owned parks, playgrounds, skate parks, and sports fields are open as part of the province’s plans to gradually reopen non-essential businesses.

Residents are reminded that they need to maintain physical distancing and gatherings are still limited to 10 or fewer people.

“That means residents can get together with family on a city-owned soccer field and kick a ball around while maintaining physical distancing, but that does not mean a full team soccer game,” Bowman said.