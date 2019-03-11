

CTV Winnipeg





A section of Health Sciences Centre was evacuated on Tuesday after staff discovered a substance in the pathology lab that is potentially reactive when in a dry form.

“The substance, picric acid, is a standard lab material in its liquid form used to preserve muscle tissue for further testing. Laboratory staff are trained and skilled in its safe use," said a spokesperson for the Winnipeg Regional health Authority in an email.

After the discovery, the hospital’s security and fire marshal secured the area and it was evacuated. According to the WRHA there’s no risk to other areas of the hospital.

The Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service’s hazmat and paramedic crews were called to the scene to help remove the substance.

The lab has resumed to its regular operations.