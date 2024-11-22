Semi leaves Winnipeg overpass, hits train, causes derailment

A semi flew off an overpass and struck a train Friday afternoon, closing the Perimeter Highway and a section of Fermor Avenue.

A spokesperson for CN Rail confirmed the derailment took place near the interchange of the Trans Canada Highway and Perimeter Highway on the east side of Winnipeg after a truck left the overpass and hit the train.

“There are no leaks or fires reported and no risk to the public,” the spokesperson said, noting CN crews are also responding.

The province said Highway 100 at Highway 1 east is now closed.

Winnipeg police said STARS attended the scene to take one person to hospital.

STARS said the patient is in stable condition.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area to allow emergency services to access the scene.