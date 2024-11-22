WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Semi leaves Winnipeg overpass, hits train, causes derailment

    Share

    A semi flew off an overpass and struck a train Friday afternoon, closing the Perimeter Highway and a section of Fermor Avenue.

    A spokesperson for CN Rail confirmed the derailment took place near the interchange of the Trans Canada Highway and Perimeter Highway on the east side of Winnipeg after a truck left the overpass and hit the train.

    “There are no leaks or fires reported and no risk to the public,” the spokesperson said, noting CN crews are also responding.

    The province said Highway 100 at Highway 1 east is now closed.

    Winnipeg police said STARS attended the scene to take one person to hospital.

    STARS said the patient is in stable condition.

    Drivers are asked to avoid the area to allow emergency services to access the scene.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada's tax relief plan: Who gets a cheque?

    The Canadian government has unveiled its plans for a sweeping GST/HST pause on select items during the holiday period. The day after the announcement, questions remain on how the whole thing will work.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News