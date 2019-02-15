

CTV Winnipeg





A train carrying potash crashed into a semi-trailer Friday morning, after snow drifts caused the trailer to get stuck on the tracks.

RCMP, who responded to the collision around 3 a.m., said the semi-trailer was travelling west on Wilkes Avenue and turned onto PR 334 when it got stuck.

The Mounties note that the train tracks were at the top of a hill, where there were snow drifts, which were covering ice.

The driver, who was able to exit the semi, called the police.

CN Rail was told about the incident, and though the train was able to slow down, it didn’t have enough time to stop and avoid the crash.

No one was hurt and there was no derailment.