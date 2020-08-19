WINNIPEG -- A 77-year-old man has died after drowning at Clearwater Lake.

On Aug. 18, RCMP from The Pas was called to the area around 4 p.m.

When officers arrived, they were told the man, who is from The Pas, went into the water and started to struggle.

A bystander was able to pull the man out of the water and onto the beach but he was unconscious.

Medical assistance was provided until EMS arrived and he was taken to hospital.

He was later pronounced dead.

RCMP and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are investigating.