The Sobeys on St. Anne's Road is dimming the lights, turning down the music, and stopping any other noisy work for a few hours every Thursday for a few hours.

Store operator Jordan Firth said Thursday that it’s all part of bringing a sensory-friendly shopping time to the store.

As far as Firth knows, his store is the first in Manitoba to offer this. He said he wanted to do it because everyone deserves to come grocery shopping in a safe and inclusive environment. He said it’s not just for families with children with sensory issues, but for adults as well.

Firth said he knows how lights and sounds can be triggers in places like grocery stores because his son has sensory issues.

Sensory-friendly shopping will happen every Thursday, starting August 22nd, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.