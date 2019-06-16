

CTV Winnipeg





Sentencing is scheduled to take place Monday for the man found guilty in the fatal stabbing of Winnipeg Transit operator Irvine Jubal Fraser.

Fraser died of multiple stab wounds in February 2017 after he became involved in an altercation with Brian Kyle Thomas, which started on his bus and ended outside the vehicle on the University of Manitoba campus.

A jury found Thomas guilty of second degree murder in January.

Second degree murder comes with an automatic sentence of life in prison and a period of parole ineligibility of between 10 and 25 years.

A judge is expected to announce a decision on Thomas's parole Monday.

-With files from CTV's Josh Crabb