Sentencing underway for Manitoba doctor who sexually assaulted patients

    A sentencing hearing is underway for a Manitoba doctor found guilty of sexually assaulting multiple patients over several years.

    Dr. Arcel Bissonnette was back in Manitoba’s Court of King’s Bench on Thursday, to be sentenced for the sexual assaults of seven former patients.

    The court heard the sexual assaults occurred during medical appointments and physical examinations while the 64-year-old doctor was working at the Ste. Anne Hospital and the Seine Medical Centre in Ste. Anne.

    He pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault, while the court found him guilty of five other counts of sexual assault in November 2023.

    The Crown has asked the court for an 18-year sentence, while defence has asked for a 9-year sentence.

    On Thursday morning, the court heard impact statements from several victims of Bissonnette - all former patients of his. A publication ban protects the identity of these victims.

    The sentencing hearing continues Thursday afternoon.

    More to come.

