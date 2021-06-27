WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are investigating a serious assault in Downtown Winnipeg that sent one person to hospital.

On Saturday, police received a call about a man who was seen bleeding. Officers responded to an area near Air Canada Park early Saturday evening, and were on scene for several hours Saturday night.

Police said a man was taken to hospital in serious condition who, as of Sunday morning, has since stabilized.

Police said there were no suspects in custody, adding there is no danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.