WINNIPEG -- One person has been taken to hospital following an assault on Main Street Friday afternoon.

Winnipeg police officers could be seen at the 800 block of Main Street Friday afternoon, with police tape surrounding a sidewalk and in front of a business.

Police told CTV News that officers were called at 2:06 p.m. for a report of a “serious” assault, and confirmed one person was taken to hospital. An update on the person’s condition was not known.

The investigation is ongoing.

CTV News will update this story when more information becomes available.