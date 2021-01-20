Advertisement
'Serious' crash closes CentrePort Canada Way: RCMP
A semi truck and a minivan are in the ditch following a serious crash at CentrePort Canada Way & King Edward Street westbound on January 20, 2021 (CTV News Photo Scott Andersson)
WINNIPEG -- The RCMP are warning drivers to stay away from the area and find another route after a crash on CentrePort Canada Way Wednesday evening.
Manitoba RCMP tweeted just before 5 p.m. that there was a serious crash along the road at King Edward Street going westbound.
RCMP said the road is closed and that drivers should expect delays.
Images from the scene show a semi truck and a minivan in the ditch alongside the road.
There is no information about any injuries.
RCMP said more details will be shared when they become available.
This is a developing story. More details to come.