WINNIPEG -- The RCMP are warning drivers to stay away from the area and find another route after a crash on CentrePort Canada Way Wednesday evening.

Manitoba RCMP tweeted just before 5 p.m. that there was a serious crash along the road at King Edward Street going westbound.

Stonewall / Headingley #rcmpmb have closed CentrePort Canada Way & King Edward Street westbound due to a serious motor vehicle collision in the area. Please choose an alternate route. Expect delays. Further information will be provided when available. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) January 20, 2021

RCMP said the road is closed and that drivers should expect delays.

Images from the scene show a semi truck and a minivan in the ditch alongside the road.

There is no information about any injuries.

RCMP said more details will be shared when they become available.

This is a developing story. More details to come.