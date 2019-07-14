'Serious incident' draws police to North End older adults building
CTV News Winnipeg
Published Sunday, July 14, 2019 10:44AM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service says a serious incident occurred in the area of McGregor Street and Flora Avenue in the city’s North End.
On Saturday night, police surrounded St Josaphat Selo-Villa, a 55-plus building in the area.
Several officers were on scene and officers had a large area taped off around the dinner hour.
A neighboring building was also surrounded in police tape.
Police told CTV News on Sunday they are not releasing any more information about the incident at this time.